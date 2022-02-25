Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on HMSNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

HMSNF remained flat at $$0.48 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

