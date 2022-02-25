Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.89

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.89 and last traded at $75.43, with a volume of 6608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.63.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

