Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.68.

A number of research firms recently commented on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.