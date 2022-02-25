Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 7,387 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

