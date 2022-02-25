Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNVR. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,934 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,198,000 after acquiring an additional 947,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 78.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 698,463 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2,100.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 676,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 646,123 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $67,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.