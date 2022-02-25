Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $7,827,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

