Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAN stock opened at $46.63 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

