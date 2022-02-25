Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $631,000 Investment in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $64,967,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $37,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $24,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Hillman Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.