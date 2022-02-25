Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $428,000 Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,712,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,561 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after purchasing an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.45%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

