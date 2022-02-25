Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Waters by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Waters by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Waters by 135.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 293.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

WAT stock opened at $312.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.71 and a 200-day moving average of $358.45. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

