Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $405,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.38 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $148.43 and a twelve month high of $239.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.