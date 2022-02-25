Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 780 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

