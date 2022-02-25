Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 3,600 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $583.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

HLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

