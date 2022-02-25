Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 107.8% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.98. 11,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,708. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average is $287.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,601. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.96.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

