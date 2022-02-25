Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 179,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,753. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.