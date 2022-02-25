Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NetEase makes up approximately 1.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTES. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA reduced their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.38. 52,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day moving average is $97.35. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $120.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.