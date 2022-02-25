Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 over the last quarter. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,291. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

