Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,620 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.54% of Ormat Technologies worth $20,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,009,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,078. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

