Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 80,500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $75.83. 167,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,562,009. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.08%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares worth $8,470,538. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

