Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 3,400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.53. 300,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,358,917. The company has a market cap of $267.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average is $114.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

