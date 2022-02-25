Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in State Street were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.02. 15,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

