Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,834 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,834 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.48. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.02 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

