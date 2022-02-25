Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 87,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,525,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBR opened at $125.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.51. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.39.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($23.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -60.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

