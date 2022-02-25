Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 81,417 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $426,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $33,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $155,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $10.23 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

