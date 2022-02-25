Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 6,223 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 618,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,563,000 after buying an additional 263,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,519,000 after buying an additional 213,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 57.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 174,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 136,027 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of SILV opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

