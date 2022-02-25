Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

