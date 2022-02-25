Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $774.22 Million

Brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) to announce $774.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $773.00 million to $775.15 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $806.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,570,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after buying an additional 784,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,852,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

