Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 1,373,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.05. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.