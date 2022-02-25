Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Trading Down 8.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) shares were down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $27.24. Approximately 12,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 478,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDOT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $7,739,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 41.2% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 0.94.

About Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

