Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Green Dot updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.22-$2.35 EPS.

Green Dot stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after buying an additional 155,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Green Dot by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

