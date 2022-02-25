Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (NYSEARCA:GFOF – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.22. 13,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 39,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

