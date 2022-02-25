Graphic Packaging Holding to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging in a report released on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPK. Raymond James began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

NYSE GPK opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $67,519,000. Amundi bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $52,364,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $50,573,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,199,000 after buying an additional 2,685,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

