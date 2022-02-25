Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,725 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of IDT by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 5,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.16.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter.

About IDT (Get Rating)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

