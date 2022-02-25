Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 10,372 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after buying an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Universal by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Universal by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. Universal Co. has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $60.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.79%.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

