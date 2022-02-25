Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,867 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of AdaptHealth worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.04, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AHCO. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Clemens acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.42 per share, with a total value of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdaptHealth Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.