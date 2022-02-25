Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 1,532,184 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 474.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 786,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 630,696 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,324,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 256,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $13.74 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $51.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.42.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
