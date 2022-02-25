Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,391,075 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of B2Gold worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,233,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 562,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,751,000 after purchasing an additional 518,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 171,377 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

BTG opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

