Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of NOW worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NOW by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NOW by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.84. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NOW Profile (Get Rating)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.