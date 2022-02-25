Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Trading Up 1.6%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65. 2,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 3,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

Get Golden Valley Bancshares alerts:

Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GVYB)

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank provides community banking services. Its services include personal and business banking and online solutions. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.