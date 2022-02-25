Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.49. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 1,556,272 shares traded.

AUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 207,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

