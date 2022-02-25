Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GDEN. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $50.83 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.74.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,111,000 after buying an additional 279,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $30,870,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.