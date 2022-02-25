Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

GSV stock opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of C$1.81 and a 52 week high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.