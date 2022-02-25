Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
GSV stock opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52 week low of C$1.81 and a 52 week high of C$3.85.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
