Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GFI stock opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 49.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 644.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,742 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 106.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

