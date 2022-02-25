Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $15.43

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.43, but opened at $16.37. Golar LNG shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 6,980 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently issued reports on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
