GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani Sells 9,254 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $82.92 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 357.20% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 133,817 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% during the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

