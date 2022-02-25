Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.860-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$ EPS.

NYSE GLOB traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $268.27. 14,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,948. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.74. Globant has a 52-week low of $191.92 and a 52-week high of $354.62.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Globant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Globant by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.