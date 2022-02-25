Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.860-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.Globant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.160-$ EPS.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,948. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.86 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 1-year low of $191.92 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.74.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLOB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Globant by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

