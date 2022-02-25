GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,203,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,534. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.36.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlobalFoundries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $63.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

