GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,203,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,534. GlobalFoundries has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.36.
GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at about $614,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.
