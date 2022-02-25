Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,320. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 374,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 94.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 106.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

