Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.97

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.97 and traded as high as $5.77. Glencore shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 15,137 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

